'It was close' - Chabbey misses out on Tour de Suisse Women stage victory after 50km solo breakaway

'I really believed I could win this stage' No GC goals for Swiss rider, turns attention to future opportunities in four-day race

Elise Chabbey in a 50km solo breakaway on stage 1 at the Tour de Suisse Women
Elise Chabbey in a 50km solo breakaway on stage 1 at the Tour de Suisse Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Élise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) attacked just before the top of the Col de la Croix, some may have thought that the Swiss climber was just going for the mountain points. Instead, Chabbey continued her attack on the descent and turned it into a 50-kilometre solo, only being caught 1.3km from the finish.

Asked about her objectives on the stage, Chabbey made it clear that the mountain jersey wasn’t at the front of her mind, reiterating her similar comments from before last year's Tour de France Femmes.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.