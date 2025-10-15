'It was clear Movistar was the team to go to' – Cian Uijtdebroeks nears end of chapter with Visma at Tour of Guangxi after breaking contract to pursue Grand Tours on new team

Belgian looks to end time at Dutch squad with GC challenge in China, having re-found best form in recent races

2025 Giro dell'Emilia: Cian Uijtdebroeks during one of his last races with current team Visma-Lease a Bike (Image credit: Getty Images)

After breaking another contract early and being announced for a shock move to Movistar in 2026, Cian Uijtdebroeks is looking to end his time with Visma-Lease a Bike on a positive note at the Tour of Guangxi.

He arrived in China straight from finishing tenth at Il Lombardia, having also taken eighth at the Giro dell'Emilia and rode well in support of Remco Evenepoel at the Rwanda World Championships in recent weeks.

"For sure, I want to close out my time on Visma well and do a good job here. We'll try to come home with a good result," Uijtdebroeks, one of the pre-race favourites alongside Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), told Cyclingnews.

"I think it's always nice to finish it off like this, but we will see what the legs are like after Lombardia… But they were pretty good there still, so I'll try my best."

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

