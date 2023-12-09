Cian Uijtdebroeks leaves Bora-Hansgrohe for Visma, signs four-year contract

Team Visma-Lease a Bike announced the acquisition of Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks from Bora-Hansgrohe on Saturday.

The 20-year-old showed his promise with a victory in the Tour de l'Avenir last year and finished eighth at the Vuelta a España this season.

According to the team's press release, they have had Uijtdebroeks on their radar "for a long time" and said they will provide him "every opportunity to develop".

The Dutch team lost Primož Roglič to Bora-Hansgrohe in a mid-contract transfer this season after the Slovenian was relegated to a helper role for Sepp Kuss during the Vuelta a España.

Like Roglič, Uijtdebroeks was under contract for one more year with his current team and expressed some discontent with the interactions with co-leader Aleksandr Vlasov during the Vuelta.

"We have been following Cian since his junior days," sport direct Merijn Zeeman said. "When the opportunity arose to sign Cian as of December 1st, we didn't hesitate. Cian is a perfect fit for our team. He wants to develop in all areas. We are happy that he has chosen us and our approach."

Uijtdebroeks won't be a like-for-like swap for Roglič as Zeeman expects him to learn from two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss and Wout van Aert. "We see Cian as a future leader of our team", Zeeman said.

Uijtdebroeks pointed to the team's record in his decision to make the move. "It has proven to be a leading team in recent years. And it was absolutely outstanding in 2023, winning the three Grand Tours. It is an honour to learn from guys like Jonas, Wout and Sepp. I am looking forward to start with Team Visma-Lease a Bike," he said.

The Belgian garnered plenty of attention as a junior, attending the Quickstep team camp in 2020 and impressing Acrog-Tormans chairman Jef Roberts who said "he has no equal in climbing or time trialling. He does things I've never seen before."