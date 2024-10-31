'It felt like, I wouldn't say slavery, but like they were in too much control' - Jason Osborne speaks out over exit from Alpecin-Deceuninck

By
published

German World Champion quits WorldTour team to chase eCycling career, earns $21,000 in two days as esports athletes report $100,000 annual earnings

Podium photo from the cycling esports world championships
(Image credit: SW Pix)

The stoic German stood on the live final stage with a $15,000 cheque hoisted above his head, resplendent in the freshly unfurled rainbow jersey. His grim countenance failed to convey the celebratory magnitude of the moment. He barely cracked a smile.

It might have been old hat for the accomplished endurance athlete who won a silver medal as a rower at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before winning the first-ever Cycling Esports World Championship later that year.  

Christopher Schwenker

A physical therapist with over 25 years of experience, Christopher Schwenker is on a journey to give back to the cycling community for rewarding experiences and fulfilling relationships through the pages of his virtual cycling blog, The Zommunique’, and his cycling-related non-profit, The DIRT Dad Fund.  