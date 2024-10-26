'I'm punchy like Pogačar' - 18-year-old neo-pro takes World Championship bronze in second-ever e-race

Kasper Borremans, the Finnish junior national champion with a four-year contract at Bahrain Victorious, is still at school

Podium photo from the cycling esports world championships
(Image credit: SW Pix)

There was little surprise about the winner in the men's UCI Cycling Esports World Championships on Saturday night. Germany's Jason Osborne, recently retired from WorldTour outfit Alpecin Deceuninck, was on another level to his competitors and soloed to victory in Pogačar-like fashion on the final stage. 

But there was a surprise in 3rd place, as well as another likening to Pogačar, courtesy of 18-year-old Kasper Borremans from Finland. He told media in the post-race press conference that this was only his second-ever online race, much to the bemusement of esports veterans Osborne and Lionel Vujasin, who sat beside him. 

