'It clearly influenced and distorted the race' – Roger Kluge hits out at UCI track officials after Madison points mix-up at World Championships

Delay in updating points total made Germany think they had secured the bronze medal

Germany&#039;s #21 Moritz Augenstein (L) and #22 Roger Kluge compete in the men&#039;s madison 50km event final at the 2025 UCI Track World Championships, in the Penalolen Velodrome in Santiago, on October 26, 2025. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP)
Rgoer Kluge launches German teammate Moritz Augenstein in action during the Madison (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roger Kluge has publicly criticised the UCI commissaires at the recent Track World Championships after an apparent delay in updating the points score during the men's Madison led to Germany letting Denmark ride away to take the bronze medal.

Thirty-nine-year-old Kluge, who is a former Olympic medalist, posted a video and a long text to Instagram to highlight what he believes was the UCI commissaires' "misconduct".

"If we, and certainly Team GB, had known that Team DEN also had about 60 points on their account, Team DEN wouldn’t have simply rolled away with 12 laps to go, we would have been on the wheel, and the final two sprints would have turned out completely differently."

"If we athletes or personnel make mistakes, there are penalties or even disqualifications. We can’t just say, ‘We’re sorry, please accept my apologies.’ But the UCI is allowed to do that, and it’s depriving us athletes, and certainly the federations, of a result in an Olympic discipline, which would have led to future advancement for both the individual and the federation. It's hard to believe that such a serious mistake can be avoided by an apology."

"Unfortunately, there have been similar problems in other competitions, but that's nothing new and hasn't been around for a while... The rules that were stated weren't 100% implemented either. I'm curious to see if I'll see any improvement in the coming years…"

