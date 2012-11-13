Irizar celebrates 10 years clear from cancer

Image 1 of 6 RadioShack-Nissan teammates Markel Irizar and Maxime Monfort (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 6 Markel Irizar was injured in a training crash in December, 2011 (Image credit: Markel Irizar) Image 3 of 6 Markel Irizar (RadioShack) defended his lead on stage three. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 6 Markel Irizar (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Radioshack was hoping for a bunch sprint for Bennati (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 6 of 6 Markel Irizar (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Markel Irizar has been clear of cancer for 10 years, announced the 32-year-old via his Twitter account. The Spaniard underwent treatment for testicular cancer in 2002 whilst he was an amateur before turning professional with Euskaltel-Euskadi in 2004.

"After 10 years, last visit to oncology! Everything was ok, so now I am cancer free!! BÍG DAY!!!," Irizar wrote on Twitter.

The current RadioShack-Nissan rider had written a letter as a junior to Lance Armstrong when the American was diagnosed with cancer. Armstrong returned the favour years later when the Spaniard was having treatment. The two spent the 2010 season riding for Team RadioShack before the former Tour de France winner Armstrong retired at the end of 2010.

Irizar has been named in the 2013 line-up for RadioShack-Nissan which includes 27 riders and three new confirmed signings. Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil), Bob Jungels (Leopard-Trek) and Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) will join the team at the beginning of next year while Danilo Hondo has been heavily linked to the squad after announcing he would depart Lampre-ISD at the end of 2012.

The 2011 winner at Ruta del Sol, Irizar, will enter his fourth season with the team after joining RadioShack in 2010. Irizar has only ridden for one other professional team, riding for Euskaltel-Euskadi from 2004-2009.