Hondo leaves Lampre-ISD after three seasons

Lampre-ISD will be without one of the key lead-out men next year as Danilo Hondo announced he will be moving on at the end of the 2012 season. The destination is not confirmed and yet rumours are circulating that his team for 2013 will be RadioShack-Nissan.

RadioShack will be without its number one sprinter Daniele Bennati next year as the Italian is set to join Saxo Bank-Tinkoff. While the German sprinter is no match for Bennati’s speed he could fill the gap while supporting upcoming riders like Giacomo Nizzolo and Tony Gallopin - who is more suited to tougher finales.

Hondo has spent the past three seasons riding alongside Alessandro Petacchi and co however, the rider who will turn 39 early next year is ready for a change.

"I will remain active in the peloton, but no longer with Lampre," Hondo said on Handelsblatt. "You have kept me happy in the team, but it's once again time for a change. I think I need this stimulus."

With just one win at the 2010 Giro di Sardegna during his three-year tenure with Lampre-ISD, Hondo will be hoping his new team - wherever that may be - brings him some better fortune. The German is a frequent competitor at the Zürich Six Days, winning the 2010 title while partnered with Robert Barko and finished third last year.

Hondo spoke with Cyclingnews during this year’s Tour de France on his ambitions to start a top-level team post-retirement but those plans do not appear to be happening in 2013.