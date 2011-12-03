Irizar injured in training

Image 1 of 2 Markel Irizar was injured in a training crash in December, 2011 (Image credit: Markel Irizar) Image 2 of 2 Ruta del Sol winner Markel Irizar (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Markel Irizar was injured today in a crash while training today, according to his agent. He will likely miss the start of the RadioShack-Nissan Trek team camp in Calpe, Spain tomorrow.

The 31-year-old was taken to a medical center for treatment of wounds to his nose and face, including a broken jaw. He also broke a finger in the wreck.

The winner of this year's Ruta del Sol, Irizar was one of the RadioShack's workhorses this season. He took part in the Tour Down Under, the Classics, the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana and Tour of Beijing, among other races.

Irizar is under observation at the hospital tonight.