Inside the lockdown with Deceuninck-QuickStep – Gallery
By Cyclingnews
Evenepoel, Declercq and Lampaert feature in the behind-the-scenes look at the Belgian squad
Deceuninck-QuickStep have released a photo gallery of what their Belgian riders have been up to during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown. The Belgian-based riders have enjoyed a less strict lockdown than their Spanish, French and Italian counterparts, with outdoor training allowed in the country.
Photographer Wout Beel has documented the activities of the Belgian riders, including Vuelta a San Juan and Volta ao Algarve winner Remco Evenepoel.
Late in April, the 20-year-old set a challenge for himself – to tackle the famous Belgian cobbled climb of the Muur van Geraardsbergen 50 times in a day.
That feat – on a rarely-seen empty Muur – is caught on camera here, as are participants in the Swiss Digital 5. Tim Declercq and Pieter Serry were among the Deceuninck-QuickStep riders to take part in the virtual race.
Declercq receiving video chat encouragement from Yves Lampaert, and Serry captured at the end of his first virtual race – "one of the hardest rides ever," he said.
There are also shots of riders partaking in more everyday tasks, with Stijn Steels and Iljo Keisse looking after their children, Yves Lampaert helping out at his parents' farm, and Bert Van Lergberghe welding a table.
Check out the Deceuninck-QuickStep lockdown gallery above.
