Inside the lockdown with Deceuninck-QuickStep – Gallery

Image 1 of 12 Remco Evenepoel climbing the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 2 of 12 Stijn Steels rides the rollers while keeping an eye on his son Victor (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 3 of 12 Pieter Serry after the finish of a Swiss Digital 5 stage, his first virtual race (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 4 of 12 Yves Lampaert takes a time out from work on his parents' farm (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 5 of 12 The classic Muur shot of Evenepoel near the top (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 6 of 12 Iljo Keisse helping his sons with their homework (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 7 of 12 Dries Devenyns has a beer after a mountain bike ride in the woods (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 8 of 12 Tim Declercq warming down after a stage of the Digital Swiss 5 (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 9 of 12 Pieter Serry riding the rollers (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 10 of 12 Yves Lampaert offers virtual encouragement for Tim Declercq during the Digital Swiss 5 (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 11 of 12 Bert Van Lerberghe gets his welding gear out to build a table (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep) Image 12 of 12 Wout Beel in action (Image credit: Wout Beel / Deceuninck-QuickStep)

Deceuninck-QuickStep have released a photo gallery of what their Belgian riders have been up to during the COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown. The Belgian-based riders have enjoyed a less strict lockdown than their Spanish, French and Italian counterparts, with outdoor training allowed in the country.

Photographer Wout Beel has documented the activities of the Belgian riders, including Vuelta a San Juan and Volta ao Algarve winner Remco Evenepoel.

Late in April, the 20-year-old set a challenge for himself – to tackle the famous Belgian cobbled climb of the Muur van Geraardsbergen 50 times in a day.

That feat – on a rarely-seen empty Muur – is caught on camera here, as are participants in the Swiss Digital 5. Tim Declercq and Pieter Serry were among the Deceuninck-QuickStep riders to take part in the virtual race.

Declercq receiving video chat encouragement from Yves Lampaert, and Serry captured at the end of his first virtual race – "one of the hardest rides ever," he said.

There are also shots of riders partaking in more everyday tasks, with Stijn Steels and Iljo Keisse looking after their children, Yves Lampaert helping out at his parents' farm, and Bert Van Lergberghe welding a table.

Check out the Deceuninck-QuickStep lockdown gallery above.