Injury forces Chaves out of Colombian nationals

Image 1 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 5 Esteban Chaves sprints for a crucial second at Falls Creek Image 3 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Esteban Chaves has been forced out of the Colombian national championships Sunday due to knee soreness and will miss the road in his hometown of Bogota.

The 27-year-old, confirmed as Orica-Scott's leader for the Tour de France in July, will take a week off riding so as not to jeopardise his Grand Tour aspirations for 2017.

Chaves was also set to make his debut at the championships and was considered one of the favourites for the victory.

"I am really disappointed to miss the national championships tomorrow, I was looking forward to making my elite debut in my home town," Chaves said. "But it is a long season and we needed to take the decision to fix any little problems now so we can continue with the plan this year without trouble."

Having finished second overall at the Tour Down Under and ninth at the Herald Sun Tour in Australia to kick start his season, Chaves was building his early season around a tilt at the national title. While disappointed not be racing, Chaves explained he will still be in attendance at the race.

"I'm looking forward to going to the race tomorrow and showing my support for the great Colombian talent we have. For sure it will be a great race for the city and for the fans, especially the young kids that can look up to these stars and continue to dream."