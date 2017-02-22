Chaves to race Tour de France, Yates brothers target Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Esteban Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Orica-BikeExchange's Adam Yates was a revelation of the Tour, winning the best young rider jersey and finishing fourth overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Orica-GreenEdge's Simon Yates finishes fifth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 The Yates brothers show off the kit (Image credit: Orica-Scott) Image 5 of 5 Shayne Bannan and Matt White are pleased with Orica-GreenEdge's Tour de France. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The Orica-Scott team has confirmed that Esteban Chaves will target the Tour de France in July, while Adam and Simon Yates will join forces and race the Giro d’Italia. The three Grand Tour riders will then combine and ride the Vuelta a Espana.

“Despite having three quality young riders to develop programs for, we have come up with a plan that the boys, and the team, are very excited about,” directeur sportif Matt White said in an official announcement.

“They have each pleasantly surprised us with their results over the last year, but we have a long term plan and we are not getting ahead of ourselves. Our priority is still to continue their development at a speed that suits them individually."





“Esteban has proved that he is ready, and he deserves this opportunity,” White said. “I think it’s pretty unrealistic to expect anyone to win their first Tour de France but physically, Esteban has shown he can ride general classification at Grand Tours and he can handle the stress involved.”

The Yates brothers will make their debut at the Giro d’Italia and go on to ride two Grand Tours in 2017.

“The plan for the Giro d’Italia is to go with a two-pronged attack with the Yates brothers riding for the general classification,” White confirmed. “It's a very special edition of the Giro and maybe the toughest last week of a Grand Tour I have ever seen. The boys are up to the challenge and it looks to be the best field ever assembled.”

Adam Yates finished fourth in the 2016 Tour de France but will miss the race this year, as he and Orica-Scott lay the foundations for his Grand Tour career.

“People on the outside might think it’s a bit strange that we are not sending a lad that finished fourth last year back to the Tour de France. But it’s simple, we want to give the guys a bigger foundation for the future because that’s where their biggest potential lies,” White said.

“Their results have been impressive but we aren’t going to see the very best of them for a few years yet. Instead, we decided we will do two Grand Tours with them. The physical maturity and Grand Tour experience will be of great benefit for them both in the years to come."

Chaves and the Yates brothers will come together for the final Grand Tour of the year, the Vuelta a Espana, and if all goes to plan the team will once again support the Yates brothers for a result.

“We don’t know how Esteban will come out of the Tour,” White said. “He has done two Grand Tours in a year before but not back-to-back so we need to reassess after the Tour.”

“It will be the only Grand Tour this year that we will see them race all together and this is also an exciting prospect for us.”