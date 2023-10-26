Ineos Grenadiers sign Oscar Rodríguez as 2024 roster finally emerges

Oscar Rodríguez will ride for Ineos Grenadiers in 2024 after signing a three-year contract with the team. The Spaniard joins from Movistar, where he spent the past two seasons.

Rodríguez is only the second new signing to be confirmed by Ineos Grenadiers for 2024 after neo-professional AJ August.

Ineos also announced contract extensions for Geraint Thomas and Carlos Rodríguez earlier this week, but so far only twenty riders have been publicly confirmed to their 2024 roster. Ben Tulett, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pavel Sivakov and Dani Martínez have all left Ineos Grenadiers, opting for rivals teams for 2024.

A native of Burlada, Oscar Rodríguez turned professional with Euskadi-Murias in 2017 and he made an early impact when he won atop La Camperona at the 2018 Vuelta a España. He later placed second overall at the 2019 Vuelta a Burgos before moving up to the WorldTour with Astana in 2020.

Second overall at last year’s Tour de Hongrie was the high point of Rodríguez’s two-year stint at Movistar. His 2023 season was interrupted by the crash that forced him to abandon the Giro d’Italia on stage 11.

The 28-year-old joins Ineos to ride in support of Thomas, Carlos Rodríguez and Egan Bernal in the high mountains.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to be part of this team, one of the best in the world, and so this is a pretty special feeling,” Rodríguez said on Thursday.

“The mountains are my natural habitat so that’s where I hope to provide the most support to the team. To ride with guys like Egan and Geraint, who have both won the Tour de France, will be a real honour. I’m looking forward to learning from both of them, and using their knowledge to help improve myself as a rider.”