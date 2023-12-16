'I want to prove myself' – Tom Pidcock confirms 2024 Tour de France GC ambitions

Former cyclocross world champion Tom Pidcock gets his season underway at the X2O Trofee in Herentals on Saturday

Ahead of the 2023-24 cyclocross season debut in Herentals later this afternoon, Tom Pidcock has stated that he'll "fully focus" on the general classification at the Tour de France next summer.

The Briton is set to race a limited cyclocross campaign this winter, taking in 10 races from the X2O Trofee event in Herentals to the UCI World Cup in Benidorm in late January. Like Wout van Aert, he'll cut his season short in order to turn focus to the road season, with the Volta ao Algarve his likely starting point.

Speaking to Sporza before reconning the circuit in Herentals, Pidcock said that he wants to "prove himself" at the Tour de France, having won atop L'Alpe d'Huez and taken 16th- and 13th-place finishes at his two previous participations.

"I want to prove myself in the Tour de France," Pidcock said before heading out to recon the course of the season's third X2O Trofee round. "Last year I didn't know what I wanted and with the team, I didn't have the clear goal of why I was there. I paid the price for that and I came away with nothing.

"This year I'm going to fully focus on the general classification. Then hopefully I come away from the Tour very well for the Olympics."

Pidcock, who in 2023 won Strade Bianche and the penultimate stage of the Volta ao Algarve as well as the mountain bike cross-country world title, said that he hasn't set an exact GC goal for the Tour yet. He noted that would become clearer after starting his stage racing campaign.

"For me, top 10 isn't really a motivation," he said. "My goal will become clearer after a few stage races earlier in the year. I believe in myself more than I did last year for a good result, but I will wait to answer specifically later."

Pidcock also confirmed that he won't extend his cyclocross season into February to take on the UCI World Championships in Tabor.

The 2022 world champion will join Wout van Aert in avoiding the event, though Mathieu van der Poel – also starting his season on Saturday – will be taking aim at an eighth world title and racing a fuller campaign in the build-up, too.

"It will be a long summer with the Tour de France and the Olympics. It will be difficult to race so late in the year with the cyclocross World Championships," Pidcock said.

"If I go to the World Championships, I have to prepare 100% – for the respect for the event. I don't want to go through that, mentally it's difficult.

"Wout lost last year and said that was difficult for him during the road season. So, I want to enjoy the Christmas period and prepare for the road season."