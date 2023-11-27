'I was the biggest Sky fanboy ever' - Tobias Foss swaps Jumbo-Visma for Ineos Grenadiers

Tobias Foss joins Filippo Ganna on the attack at the Volta ao Algarve in February.

Tobias Foss will switch from Jumbo-Visma to Ineos Grenadiers in 2024 after agreeing a three-year contract with the British WorldTour team.

The former world time trial champion is only Ineos Grenadiers' third confirmed new signing for next season after Oscar Rodríguez and neo-professional AJ August.

Foss arrives at a moment of considerable change at Ineos Grenadiers following the resignation of Rod Ellingworth, who was the team’s de facto manager during his tenure as ‘Deputy Team Principal.’ Sport Director Coordinator Roger Hammond has already left the team. Geraint Thomas described Ellingworth's abrupt departure as "gutting and surprising."

Foss does not seem overly concerned with the upheaval. He has been linked to a move to Ineos Grenadiers for several months and revealed he has long been a fan of the team.

“When I was 14 years old and started cycling, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Team Sky became my idols and my favourite team,” Foss said.

“All of this made the Ineos Grenadiers my dream team so this was a big factor in me signing, together with my belief that this team can help me further my career.”

A native of Lillehammer in Norway, Foss won the Tour de l’Avenir in 2019 and turned professional with Jumbo-Visma the following season. A strong time triallist and solid climber, he showed his potential in the Grand Tours with ninth overall at the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Foss struggled on his return to the corsa rosa a year later, but the 2022 season would end on a high note when he beat Remco Evenepoel to claim a surprise victory in the time trial at the World Championships in Wollongong.

The 26-year-old was slated to ride the 2023 Giro d'Italia in support of eventual winner Primož Roglič but he was withdrawn from the Jumbo-Visma selection after contracting COVID-19 at the Tour de Romandie.

Foss did not ride any Grand Tour in 2023. He indicated that the Paris Olympics would be a major objective in 2024.

“I would like to have a season where I can be consistent with the best. I don’t have any specific goals, but I want to take my chance, contribute to the team getting good results and go for a medal at the Olympics,” said Foss.

“I still can’t believe that this is happening, it’s funny as I was the biggest ‘fanboy’ ever of this team and now I am actually in the team!”

After the loss of Ellingworth and with Dave Brailsford reportedly busy with Ineos' investment in the Manchester United football team, John Allert remains as the team’s managing director.

He signed-off Foss' signing, meaning that there are now 27 riders confirmed on their 2024 roster. A minimum of 28 riders are needed for a WorldTour roster.

Directeur sportif Steve Cummings welcomed the signing of Foss.

“He’s achieved a range of very good results and we fully believe he has the versatility to play a key part in a GC team,” Cumming said.