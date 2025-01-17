Ineos Grenadiers searching for second sponsor to fund return to super team status and long-term success

'We want to win a lot more bike races' - says Performance Director Scott Drawer

Ineos Grenadiers have confirmed that the team will exist beyond the 2025 season, with hopes that a second title sponsor will boost the budget in the years to come and help them once again compete with the biggest and best teams in the sport. 

There have been unfounded suggestions that Ineos and team owner Jim Ratcliffe could have somehow become disenchanted with the team after they failed to compete at the highest level. He has also invested significantly in the Manchester United football team and in other sports. 

