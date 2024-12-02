Steve Cummings joins Jayco AlUla as sports director after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

Steve Cummings has joined Jayco AlUla as a sports director after deciding to 'step away' from his role at Ineos Grenadiers following months of reports and speculation about his role and the struggles and change within the team. 

Cummings was Director of Racing at Ineos Grenadiers but Kurt Asle Arvesen was recently announced as lead Sport Director. Cummings directed Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France for several years but was dropped from the role just a few days before this year's race, after his relationship with Tom Pidcock had reportedly become difficult. 

