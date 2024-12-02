Steve Cummings joins Jayco AlUla as sports director after leaving Ineos Grenadiers

Steve Cummings has joined Jayco AlUla as a sports director after deciding to 'step away' from his role at Ineos Grenadiers following months of reports and speculation about his role and the struggles and change within the team.

Cummings was Director of Racing at Ineos Grenadiers but Kurt Asle Arvesen was recently announced as lead Sport Director. Cummings directed Ineos Grenadiers at the Tour de France for several years but was dropped from the role just a few days before this year's race, after his relationship with Tom Pidcock had reportedly become difficult.

The team insisted Cummings played a remote role during the Tour but he has preferred not to comment on internal problems, including the role of Tom Pidcock after he was ''deselected' for Il Lombardia by senior management.

Cummings has never spoken about any difficulties at Ineos Grenadiers and announced he had left the team via his LinkedIn page . He will soon join Jayco AlUla at their December training camp in Spain and work with new stage ace leader Ben O'Connor.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Jayco AlUla. This team has a strong reputation for its professionalism, and commitment to success, which aligns with my own values and experiences in sport," Cummings said.

"For me, this is more than just joining a team – it’s an opportunity to be part of a culture that celebrates growth, resilience, and meaningful results. Naturally through having a long career within cycling, on and off the bike, I already know a lot of team members and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get started with them."

43-year-old Cummings raced as a professional for 15 years, using his talent and tactical skills to win two stages at the Tour de France.

Jayco AlUla team manager Brent Copeland is confident Cummings will be a huge asset.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Steve onto the team in 2025. His personality and professionalism is something that we believe will fit very well within our culture,” Copeland explained.



“Steve has such a wide skill set and is a very experienced sport director having of course experienced first-hand what it means to be a rider himself, having won at the highest level during his time as a pro rider.

"I was truly impressed by Steve’s attention to detail and visionary approach during our first conversation about the team. I immediately felt that he would bring a dynamic energy that we would all benefit from."