Ineos Grenadiers extend with Pinarello for four years

Ineos Grenadiers have announced that their partnership with Pinarello will be extended for the next four seasons through to the end of 2025.

The Italian bike brand has supplied the British team with bikes since the team's founding back in 2010, meaning that the extension will see the partnership last through the 16-year mark, second only to Groupama-FDJ's partnership with LaPierre among WorldTour teams.

"We have been racing on Pinarello bikes since our inception and it has always been a partnership grounded in a shared love of racing and innovation," said team principal Dave Brailsford.

"Pinarello is a company with a unique place in our sport. They have a deep respect for the heritage of cycling, but they combine it with a desire to remain at the cutting edge of technology and engineering.

"The sport has changed a lot over the years and Fausto and the team have been a big part of our journey for over a decade supporting the team with the very best in bike technology. We have experienced a lot, but it still feels as exciting now as when we first started out, and we are proud to continue racing together for many years to come."

Richie Porte's recent Critérium du Dauphiné victory marked the 393rd victory for the team aboard Pinarello bikes, a list which has included 12 Grand Tours, 27 WorldTour stage races, and two Monument Classics.

"The Ineos Grenadiers are world-class bike racers, who love racing," said Pinarello executive chairman Fausto Pinarello. "They continue to push for excellence in everything they do. This dedication, professionalism and joy of racing is what enables the riders to race like they do and achieve the results we see at the world's biggest races, aboard our bikes.

"At Pinarello we have strived to constantly develop our flagship race bike to keep the Ineos Grenadiers at the head of the peloton. That commitment to having the best-possible equipment started with the Dogma 60.1, right through to the Dogma F12 of recent years.

"The same evolution has followed in the cobbled classics and also in our time trial bikes. To see Filippo Ganna take the team's 50th Grand Tour stage victory in Milan on the Bolide Evo was yet another proud moment for everyone at Pinarello."