Ineos Grenadiers could run new young rider development programme through German Continental team

By
published

Facebook post from Greek race lists Team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank/Ineos Grenadiers Devo Partner

Ineos Grenadiers
Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers look set to run their new development programme in 2025 with the  German Continental team Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank. 

The WorldTour team was described as 'Devo Partner' for the 2025 Tour of Rhodes held in Greece in early March. 

Posted by rhodescycling on 
James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.