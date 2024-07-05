Ineos Grenadiers reset for the future and create development programme to find new Grand Tour winners

By
published

‘We're not going to buy the top guys in, we’re going to develop our own’ Scott Drawer tells Cyclingnews in an exclusive interview

Ineos Grenadiers at the 2024 Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers will invest in a development programme for 2025 to help discover and develop their next Grand Tour leaders as part of strategic changes in the team’s culture, racing style and roster.

In what could be described as the post-Geraint Thomas, post-Rod Ellingworth era, Ineos will try to develop talent in-house, via their development programme. They will try to attract the best riders, especially British talents, while also signing the best staff and working with external advisors to help them close the gap on their super team rivals UAE Team Emirates, Visma-Lease a Bike and Lidl-Trek.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.