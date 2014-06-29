Indurain: It's going to be a good fight between Froome and Contador
Former Banesto leader on Tour de France pressure
Five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain has backed Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win his second Tour title but warned him and his main rival Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) to keep an eye out for other GC threats on the road to Paris.
“The feeling of responsibility is greater, you’re more nervous. It never gets less complicated. Each year is as hard as the last.”
