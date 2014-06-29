Indurain: It's going to be a good fight between Froome and Contador

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome and Alberto Contador enjoy a small chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome (Sky) with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) before stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Miguel Indurain (Banesto) in yellow at the 1992 Tour de France with teammates Marino Alonso (left) and Pedro Delgado (center) (Image credit: AFP)

Five-time Tour de France winner Miguel Indurain has backed Chris Froome (Team Sky) to win his second Tour title but warned him and his main rival Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) to keep an eye out for other GC threats on the road to Paris.





“The feeling of responsibility is greater, you’re more nervous. It never gets less complicated. Each year is as hard as the last.”