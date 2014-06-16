WADA support Chris Froome TUE decision

Image 1 of 3 Chris Froome (Tea Sky) wins the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished the stage in 20th position (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in yellow (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The World Anti-Doping Agency say that they are happy that the UCI have followed the rules when they issued Team Sky's Chris Froome a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) for prednisolone at the Tour de Romandie.

Froome fell ill during the race and the Sky team doctor Allen Farrell put in the TUE application to allow Froome to take 40mg of the oral corticosteroid, per day. French newspaper La Journal du Dimanche reported that the UCI medical adviser Dr Michele Zorzoli had fast-tracked the TUE application at the Tour de Romandie.

“WADA is satisfied that the UCI’s decision to grant a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) to Chris Froome was conducted according to the rules of the International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (ISTUE), and therefore will not be reviewing this case any further,” WADA said in a statement emailed to Cyclingnews.

“WADA monitors the applications for, and approvals of, Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) and has the ability to review TUE decisions in line with the ISTUE.”

The WADA code allows for 'exceptional circumstances’, when a rider is already competing in a major event. The UCI insist that Zorzoli, as UCI doctor and Scientific advisor, has been given permission by the UCI TUEC (Committee) to give out TUEs for exceptional circumstances.