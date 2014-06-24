Trending

Contador top of WorldTour rankings ahead of Tour de France

Omega Pharma-Quick Step top team with Spain best ranked nation

Image 1 of 5

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) wins third Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) wins third Tour de Suisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with the trophy for Giro d'Italia champion

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) with the trophy for Giro d'Italia champion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Tony Martin behind the entire Omega Pharma train

Tony Martin behind the entire Omega Pharma train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With the Critérium du Dauphiné and Tour de Suisse both raced and won, 17 WorldTour races have now been completed in 2014 and it is Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) who sits atop the individual rankings ahead of the 101st Tour de France.

Contador conceded the lead in the individual ranking to Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after the Colombian’s Giro d'Italia victory but his second place overall at the Dauphiné behind Andrew Talanksy (Garmin-Sharp) saw Contador climb back onto the top step with 397 points.

Quintana sits second on 345 points while after a record breaking third consecutive overall victory at the Tour de Suisse, World Champion Rui Costa's (Lampre-Merida) first win in the rainbow jersey saw him collect 100 WorldTour points to move up 12 places on the rankings to third place on 268 points.

After claiming his debut win for Lampre-Merida, a relieved Costa was quick to thank his teammates and fans for their support.

"This win pays back me and my teammates for all the work we've done this week, we're happy," he said after pulling on the winner's yellow jersey.

"It's not easy to win in this [World Champion's] jersey. But I'm happy to race wearing this jersey and wanted to win wearing it. I'm not superstitious or anything and it's just great to win a third Tour de Suisse as World Champion. This win is also for all the Portuguese cycling fans that cheered for me during all of the Tour de Suisse."

Omega Pharma-Quick Step's reign as the best team continues having led since the Tour of Flanders in April with a haul of 796 points. Movistar are the second ranked team on 781 points with Tinkoff-Saxo third on 647 points.

Spain remain top of the nation's rankings, as they have done since the Volta a Catalunya, with a dominant 899 points. In second place over 200 points behind the Iberian nation, Colombia have earned 695 points and are followed by the Netherlands on 613 points and Australia in 612 points.

The next WorldTour race is the Tour de France from July 5-27 and with 200 points awarded to the overall winner, the three-week stage race is decisive in deciding the overall rankings.

Both Contador and Costa are riding the Tour and have the opportunity to add to their tallies while Quintana's next goal is the Vuelta a España in August, which awards 170 points to the overall winner.

Of the 175 riders who have scored at least one WorldTour point, 26 other riders have scored WorldTour points but they were ineligible as members of non-WorldTour teams.

 

Standings

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador (ESP) Tinkoff-Saxo397pts
2Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team345
3Rui Costa (POR) Lampre-Merida268
4Simon Gerrans (AUS) Orica-GreenEdge264
5Fabian Cancellara (SUI) Trek Factory Racing262
6Alejandro Valverde (ESP) Movistar Team262
7Michal Kwiatkowski (POL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step251
8Niki Terpstra (NED) Omega Pharma-Quick Step200
9Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Belkin Pro Cycling200
10Peter Sagan (SVK) Cannondale197
11Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) Ag2r-La Mondiale197
12Cadel Evans (AUS) BMC Racing Team188
13John Degenkolb (GER) Giant-Shimano176
14Simon Špilak (SLO) Team Katusha173
15Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky163
16Rigoberto Urán (COL) Omega Pharma-Quick Step155
17Alexander Kristoff (NOR) Team Katusha153
18Wilco Kelderman (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling138
19Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp135
20Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Tinkoff-Saxo135
21Bauke Mollema (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling132
22Jean-Christophe Péraud (FRA) Ag2r-La Mondiale132
23Geraint Thomas (GBR) Team Sky125
24Diego Ulissi (ITA) Lampre-Merida125
25Fabio Aru (ITA) Astana124

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Omega Pharma-Quick Step796pts
2Movistar Team781
3Tinkoff-Saxo647
4Ag2r-La Mondiale598
5Team Katusha537
6BMC Racing Team531
7Belkin Pro Cycling518
8Team Sky476
9Trek Factory Racing458
10Lampre-Merida438
11Orica-GreenEdge406
12Garmin-Sharp386
13Giant-Shimano341
14Astana322
15Cannondale252
16FDJ.fr248
17Lotto-Belisol216
18Team Europcar159

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain899pts
2Colombia695
3Netherlands613
4Australia612
5Italy586
6Belgium567
7France500
8Great Britain485
9Germany352
10Switzerland340
11Poland324
12United States271
13Portugal270
14Slovenia228
15Czech Republic220

 