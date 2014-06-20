inCycle video: The Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins Tour de France selection dilemma

Image 1 of 3 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Chris Froome (Tea Sky) wins the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Team Sky boss David Brailsford has masterminded the past three Dauphiné wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It seems almost certain that Bradley Wiggins will miss out on a Tour de France slot within Team Sky next month. Bar a major catastrophe the team look set to back defending champion Chris Froome to the hilt, with eight riders selected to help the team win their third straight title.

Wiggins has already appeared on the BBC – a rival to Sky – to announce that he would be an unlikely member of the team, although the squad’s management and Froome himself have stated the selection process is far from over.

Wiggins’s abandonment and lack of form at the Tour de Suisse may or may not have been the nail in the coffin, but in this exclusive interview with inCycle Dave Brailsford talks about the selection process at Sky and the tough calls he has to make.

Brailsford has, of course, picked a number of winning teams in the past, whether on the track or the road. He pinpoints the need to remove sentimentality and emotion from the crucial decisions that come into play, declaring that logic will play a far more significant role.

Of course, Wiggins’ fractious relationship with Froome has been well documented and it seems that trust on the road will have been factored into Sky’s algorithms of rider data and science when it comes to picking the team.

