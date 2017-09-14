inCycle: Women's WorldTour season 2 in review - video

News WorldTour leader Anna van der Breggen (Boels-Dolmans) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this episode, the inCycle crew takes a look in the rearview mirror at the second year of the Women's WorldTour, won by Boels Dolmans' Anna van der Breggen with a dominant performance. The 27-year-old from the Netherlands won the Amstel Gold Race, Flèche Wallonne, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Amgen Women's Race, Giro Rosa and stage 5 of the Boels Rentals Ladies Tour, all WorldTour races.

Elisa Longo-Borghini won the series opener at Strade Bianche and held onto the lead through round 4 at Gent-Wevelgem. Trofeo Alfredo Binda winner Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) took the jersey after adding Tour of Flanders to her palmares, and the young American would enjoy a stint in the jersey until Flèche Wallonne, where Annemiek van Vleuten took the jersey.

Van der Breggen laid claim to the jersey for the first time with her win in California at the Amgen Women's Race, but she surrendered it briefly to The Women's Tour winner Katarzyna Niewiadoma. Van der Breggen took the lead back with her Giro Rosa success, then held off a late charge from Van Vleuten through the final race last week at La Madrid Challenge. In the end, Van der Breggen topped Van Vleuten by 27 points, and Niewiadoma by 160. Rivera was fourth overall, 213 back.

In the video, the inCycle crew talks with all five riders who wore the Women's WorldTour jersey this year about what it takes to lead the series, how hard it is to defend and how important the series is to win.