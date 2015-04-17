inCycle video: Trek Factory Racing bike fitting with Mollema and Arredondo

Image 1 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto) Image 2 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek) gets ready for the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 5 Julian Arredondo (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing works with some of the best bike fitters in the business to guarantee riders like general classification stars Bauke Mollema and Julian Arredondo are getting the most out of their machines. The entire team undertakes a rigorous physical evaluation before they ever sit on a bike.

The physical examination is followed by a series of precise measurements aided by lasers, pressure-mapping sensors and computer analysis. Then it's off to the velodrome to balance the aerodynamics and comfort that will allow a maximum sustainable effort. Hours on the track lead to small changes that can make a big difference.

"The level of the peloton is very high I think at the moment," Mollema said. "There are many riders who are close together, so you have to look in the details. Things like this - aerodynamic position, bike fitting to be more comfortable on the bike, being able to push a few watts more - that can for sure be the difference in a race."

Watch the Trek Factory Racing bike fitting with Mollema and Arredondo in the video below