inCycle video: Tom Boonen rider profile

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen kisses the cobble for a record equalling fourth time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Boonen had plenty of time to celebrate his fourth Paris-Roubaix win in 2012 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A young Tom Boonen in 2002 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Boonen points to his rainbow jersey celebrating his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Boonen rode the final 53km of the 2012 Paris-Roubaix to seal a fourth victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

At 34, Belgian Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) has already had a career that will likely put him among the greatest Classics riders of all time. Since taking his first WorldTour win at Gent Wevelgem in 2004, Boonen has piled up four wins at Paris-Roubais, three at Tour of Flanders, two more at Gent-Wevelgem and five at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen to go along with six stages at the Tour de France and the World Championships in 2005. In total, he has won nearly 100 races as a pro.

Boonen is missing the Classics this year after dislocating his shoulder during a crash at Paris-Nice, and in this video he talks about the inevitable ups and downs of cycling over a 14-year career. Boonen also talks about competing on the cobbles, reminisces about some of the biggest wins of his career and addresses the mysterious origins of his "Tornado Tom" nickname.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews vide channel.