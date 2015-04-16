inCycle video: Tom Boonen rider profile
'Tornado Tom' talks about the ups and downs of cycling
At 34, Belgian Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) has already had a career that will likely put him among the greatest Classics riders of all time. Since taking his first WorldTour win at Gent Wevelgem in 2004, Boonen has piled up four wins at Paris-Roubais, three at Tour of Flanders, two more at Gent-Wevelgem and five at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen to go along with six stages at the Tour de France and the World Championships in 2005. In total, he has won nearly 100 races as a pro.
Boonen is missing the Classics this year after dislocating his shoulder during a crash at Paris-Nice, and in this video he talks about the inevitable ups and downs of cycling over a 14-year career. Boonen also talks about competing on the cobbles, reminisces about some of the biggest wins of his career and addresses the mysterious origins of his "Tornado Tom" nickname.
