inCycle video: Philippe Gilbert on how he won Amstel Gold Race in 2014

Image 1 of 6 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) makes his winning attack over the Cauberg at the 2014 Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) celebrates Amstel Gold Race win number three (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 6 Matthews, Hermans and Gilbert on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 6 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) lifts the pace for his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) with a late attack in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 6 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) was 19th on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert, winner of last year's Amstel Gold, walks viewers through his 2014 victory ahead of this year's race on Sunday. The three-time Amstel winner ('10, '11, '14) is one of the favourites to win this year's event, and he showed his form on Wednesday with a third-place finish at Brabanste Pijl, taking second in the field sprint behind Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) after his teammate, Ben Hermans, won the race with a daring solo move.

Gilbert discusses the all-out descents and lung-smashing climbs leading to the finish of Amstel, and he recounts what prompted his winning move in the closing kilometres. It's all topped off with his final gulp of the obligatory Amstel Gold podium beer.

"They're small ones, so it's pretty easy to drink," he says. "I can drink a few like this, no problem."

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews vide channel.