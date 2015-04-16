inCycle video: Philippe Gilbert on how he won Amstel Gold Race in 2014
Three-time winner a favourite for Sunday
BMC Racing's Philippe Gilbert, winner of last year's Amstel Gold, walks viewers through his 2014 victory ahead of this year's race on Sunday. The three-time Amstel winner ('10, '11, '14) is one of the favourites to win this year's event, and he showed his form on Wednesday with a third-place finish at Brabanste Pijl, taking second in the field sprint behind Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) after his teammate, Ben Hermans, won the race with a daring solo move.
Gilbert discusses the all-out descents and lung-smashing climbs leading to the finish of Amstel, and he recounts what prompted his winning move in the closing kilometres. It's all topped off with his final gulp of the obligatory Amstel Gold podium beer.
"They're small ones, so it's pretty easy to drink," he says. "I can drink a few like this, no problem."
