InCycle video: Phil Cavell on the evolution of biomechanics

In the modern peloton a rider’s position on the bike has become an increasing focus for team’s as they look to increase efficiency on the bike. Teams are spending more time and money to make sure that each of their riders have the perfect position, allowing easier application of power, better aerodynamics and reducing the likelihood of an injury.

In the first of a series on biomechanics, InCycle talks to Phil Cavell, who works with the Trek Factory Racing team, about the importance of getting the right fit. “The human body never evolved to ride a bike and it’s been largely assumed that the body and the bike fit together automatically but actually they don’t,” says Cavell.

This way of approaching riding came in the late 80s and early 90s. Cavell believes that a basic bike fit could have helped some of the past generations. “Merckx is somebody who was plagued by problems after an accident that he had in 1969,” he explains. “Some of those may have been difficult to resolve with bike fitting but some of them were pretty elementary and could have been fixed with bike fitting.”

