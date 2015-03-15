inCycle video: Sagan on Oleg Tinkov and winning a Classic

Image 1 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Peter Sagan and Alberto Contador with the Tirreno-Adriatico trophy (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) models all three team kits (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo) Image 6 of 6 Peter Sagan works on strengthening his core muscles (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan is yet to christen his tenure at Tinkoff-Saxo with a victory in 2015, in fact he hasn’t taken a victory since the Slovakian national championships last June. Used to winning with ease, last year saw him miss out on a number of big seasons but Sagan is confident that the best is yet to come.

"I have had better seasons before but I am still young. In January I turned 25 and the future is still in the front. Now maybe I can win big classics and big races," he said in an exclusive interview with inCycle.

Sagan joined the Tinkoff-Saxo team at the end of last year, leaving the Cannondale team that he has been a part of since he turned professional in 2015, and the Slovak says that there was little doubt in his mind about making the move.

"From Tinkoff-Saxo it was different, it was like “we really want you”. For me it was really easy to decide because I really wanted to try," he explaind.

Watch the video interview for more on Sagan’s thoughts on his new team boss Oleg Tinkov and his desire to win one of the big classics.

