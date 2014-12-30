Top 10 inCycle videos of 2014

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Tomy Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) in full time trial mode (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Nairo Quintana came out on top at a controversial Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In 2014, Cyclingnews and InCycle have brought you one step closer to the peloton on-bike footage and behind the scenes footage. Re-live some of the most watch moments from the peloton this year.

The past season saw a step forward in cycling coverage with on-board shots right from the heart of the peloton. An edited video from a sprint at the Tour of California whetted the appetite for more but it was this first video from the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse gave us a real idea of what it’s like inside a bunch sprint.

Follow the Tinkoff-Saxo team behind the scenes during an altitude training camp in Italy where riders Chris Anker Sorensen and Michael Valgren explain the benefits of training at altitude.

Since its first edition in 1913, the Tour of Flanders has been making and breaking heroes. This video takes a look back at one of the most iconic races in cycling and the men that made it.

On board footage was incredibly popular in 2014 and this one was no different. Follow Belkin rider Marc Goos during the Tour de Suisse opening time trial as he comes unstuck on a tight corner.

Get the feeling of a fast descent from the comfort of your own chair in this video.

The peloton can look almost peaceful on the overhead shots from the peloton but this video shows that they riders are constantly having to fight for position, even on the wide roads.

Tony Martin talks about exactly what is needed to be one of the best time triallists of his age. The German also discusses the possibility of attempting the hour record in the future.

Nairo Quintana claimed his first Grand Tour victory at this year's Giro d'Italia in controversial circumstances, re-live all the thrills and spills of the first Grand Tour of the season.

You've heard from Tony Martin himself on what he needs to do to stay on top in the time trial now take a look at the bike that takes him there, his Specialized Shiv TT.

Johan Museeuw is known as the lion of Flanders and is one of an elite group of riders to have won the Tour of Flanders three times. In this video, the Belgian analyses the 2014 race route.

