inCycle video: Milan-San Remo 2014 race highlights

Image 1 of 3 Alexander Kristoff (Team Katusha) wins Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 The 2014 Milan San Remo podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Once again Milan-San Remo provided a spectacular race with attacks, crashes, and brutally tough conditions that ended in crescendo with a magnificent sprint win for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha).

The Norwegian claimed his first Monument win with a powerful and perfectly timed sprint for the line to hold off Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Ben Swift (Team Sky).

The race, held in cold and wet conditions also saw aggressive cameos from Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) who attacked alone on the Cipressa with a brave move, as well as a last ditch moves from Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF).

The race, held in cold and wet conditions also saw aggressive cameos from Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) who attacked alone on the Cipressa with a brave move, as well as a last ditch moves from Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin), Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Enrico Battaglin (Bardiani-CSF).

