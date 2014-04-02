InCycle Video: Legends of the Tour of Flanders
Historical race footage tells the story of the Ronde
It has been 101 years since the inaugural edition of the Tour of Flanders in 1913 and since then the race has become one of cycling’s most iconic and prestigious one day races.
Related Articles
Video: Cyclingnews partners with inCycle for exclusive content from the pro peloton
inCycle video: Mark Cavendish exclusive interview
Video: Kristoff hits his lines on the big stage at Milan-San Remo
inCycle video: Tony Martin’s Specialized Shiv TT
inCycle video: Milan-San Remo 2014 race highlights
Video: Cancellara rues bad luck at E3 Harelbeke
inCycle video: Dave Brailsford on Team Sky's killer instinct
The first edition of the Tour of Flanders took place in 1913 with Belgium’s Paul Deman taking the win. Since then Achiel Buysse, Rik Van Steenbergen, Fiorenzo Magni, Tom Simpson, Eddy Merckx, Eric Leman, Roger De Vlaeminck and Johan Museeuw have won the race, on many occasions multiple times. And despite several course changes, the riders and the iconic climbs remain at the heart of cycling.
In this video, InCycle looks back at some of the legendary moments of the Tour of Flanders, with rare race footage, including the sight of Merckx walking up the Koppenberg, dating back from the first few editions to the present day duels between Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen. It’s a six-minute programme that will surely whet your appetite ahead of Sunday’s big race.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy