InCycle Video: Legends of the Tour of Flanders

Image 1 of 4 Sean Kelly runs up the Koppenberg (Image credit: John Pierce) Image 2 of 4 Max Sciandri (Motorola) leads TVM's Jesper Skibby at the 1992 Tour of Flanders. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 "Fabian's the man!", says Peter Sagan on the Tour of Flanders podium. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 The Tour of Flanders peloton departs from the square in Bruges (Image credit: Sirotti)

It has been 101 years since the inaugural edition of the Tour of Flanders in 1913 and since then the race has become one of cycling’s most iconic and prestigious one day races.





The first edition of the Tour of Flanders took place in 1913 with Belgium’s Paul Deman taking the win. Since then Achiel Buysse, Rik Van Steenbergen, Fiorenzo Magni, Tom Simpson, Eddy Merckx, Eric Leman, Roger De Vlaeminck and Johan Museeuw have won the race, on many occasions multiple times. And despite several course changes, the riders and the iconic climbs remain at the heart of cycling.

In this video, InCycle looks back at some of the legendary moments of the Tour of Flanders, with rare race footage, including the sight of Merckx walking up the Koppenberg, dating back from the first few editions to the present day duels between Fabian Cancellara and Tom Boonen. It’s a six-minute programme that will surely whet your appetite ahead of Sunday’s big race.

