inCycle video: Tony Martin’s Specialized Shiv TT
A look at the world champion's time trial bike
When the Specialized Shiv burst onto the scene it was widely regarded as one of the most revolutionary time trial bikes of the last decade. Since then revolution has been replaced by evolution with the American-based manufacturer working closely with a number of high profile riders to tweak and improve their bike’s design and performance.
Martin’s set-up remains identical to last year, though another departure from last year’s World Championship-winning bike is a reversion to Specialized Turbo tyres, not prototype TT clinchers.
In this exclusive video brought to you by inCycle TV, Martin talks about the Shiv and what, for him, makes it such a special machine.
