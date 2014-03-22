inCycle video: Mark Cavendish exclusive interview

Image 1 of 2 Mark Cavendish celebrates his stage win at Tirreno-Adriatico with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins for the second time in the 2014 season (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After a slower that usual build up to this year’s racing season Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) is starting to find his stride.





Improving form, coupled with a sprinter friendly race route after the exclusion of the Pompeiana climb, mean that Cavendish, who won this race in 2009, will line up as Omega Pharma QuickStep’s leader.





inCycle spent time with Cavendish during the build up to this season and in this exclusive video interview they talk to the rider about his hunger to remain successful, as well as his 2013 season that yielded 19 wins, and his thoughts on a revamped leadout train that consists of former teammate Mark Renshaw and the experienced Alessandro Petacchi.



