Video: Cyclingnews partners with inCycle for exclusive content from the pro peloton

Image 1 of 2 The Milan-San Remo peloton rolls along the Ligurian Sea coastline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 The Milan-San Remo peloton stretched out as it rolls through towns along the Ligurian Sea coastline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews has partnered with inCycle to provide exclusive video content from the professional peloton throughout the 2014 season.

Including interviews with the pro peloton's stars, behind the scenes footage, race highlights and tech content, inCycle's coverage will provide an insider's view to the season's racing action.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

First up for this season is a preview of the year's first Monument: Milan-San Remo. Fabian Cancellara, Mark Cavendish and Filippo Pozzato, all former winners of La Classicissima, weigh in on the 2014 edition while the race's technical director, Mauro Vegni, provides insight regarding the future of the iconic route, specifically the inclusion of the Pompeiana climb between the Cipressa and Poggio in the race's finale.