inCycle Video: Highlights of the 2014 season

Image 1 of 6 Italian Vincenzo Nibali was flanked by Frenchmen Jean-Christophe Peraud and Thibaut Pinot on the 2014 Tour de France podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 A face of concentration, Pinot giving it his all (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Nairo Quintana enjoys his national anthem with his child on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) grimes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) wins the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The 2014 racing season has shown some incredible performances and no one has seen the teams and riders’ successes more up close than cycling photographer Graham Watson.

Watson has been photographing the sport for 35 years, a career that began in the late 1970s after winning a photography competition in a British magazine. He has travelled the world with the sport of cycling and is on the road for nearly 170 race days a year. “It’s a lifestyle like no other,” Watson said.

This year, cycling has shown a wide variety of successes, everything from experienced riders like Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) securing Grand Tour victories to up-and-coming talents like Fabio Aru (Astana), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr), Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) showcasing their longterm potential in the sport. Even the sprint competitions have provided a variety of winners on the podium throughout the season with Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ.fr) and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), among others.

“Not one person has dominated at all,” Watson said. “The Classics were won by different people whereas before, one person has won two or three of the Classics in the same period. There have been so many different wins at so many different races. Even the sprinters haven’t dominated each other.”

Our latest inCycle video looks back at some of the biggest moments of this cycling season. Some of the highlights were captured at the Dubai Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo, Roma Maxima, Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold Race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Giro d’Italia, Critérium du Dauphiné, Tour de Suisse and the Tour de France.

