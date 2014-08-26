inCycle video: Meet the stagiaires of 2014

Stage winner and race leader Magnus Cort Nielsen (Team Cult Energi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Every season some of the most promising up and coming cyclists get an opportunity to compete as stagiaires for the sport’s top-level teams. It’s important for these young riders to leave good impressions during their trial sessions where strong performances could land them a pro contract for the following year.

The sport’s newest faces include Oliver Naeson for Lotto Belisol, Maxat Ayazayev for Astana, Magnus Cort Nielsen for Orica-GreenEdge, Dylan Teuns for BMC, Frederik Ludvigsson for Giant-Shimano and Alex Kirsch for Trek Factory Racing, just to name a few.

“The first day, I was the rookie, so I came to the table and the guys were talking about stuff that happened at the Tour de France and the Giro.” said Naeson, who is 23 years old. “I was just sitting there, it was a little bit awkward but they were all very, very nice. I feel good in the group and I’m really having fun now. It’s great.”

Our latest inCycle video introduces some of the most promising stagiaire riders from this season.

