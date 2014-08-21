inCycle video: Behind the scenes with NFTO at RideLondon

Image 1 of 3 Adam Blythe (NFTO) is the day's winner (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 2 of 3 Adam Blythe (NFTO) wins the race crossing the finish line on the Mall in London (Image credit: Peter Goding) Image 3 of 3 Adam Blythe team NFTO wins the race and stands on the podium in front of Buckingham palace along the Mall. (Image credit: Peter Goding)

Our latest inCycle video followed the NFTO team to the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic where they hoped to pull off an upset. And they did indeed, as Adam Blythe outsprinted the world-class field to take the win in the British capital.

Staff and riders work closely together at this British Continental-ranked team, and each does their own part. In the video, mechanics, soigneurs, and masseurs explain how they prepare for the big day. The riders tell of their expectations.

As Blythe, a former WorldTour rider, explained, “It’s not just one person getting across the line first, it’s about everyone trying to help each other to try and get that one rider across the line first.”

