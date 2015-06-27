inCycle video: Could Contador do the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France double?

Image 1 of 5 Alberto Contador kisses the winner' trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 3 and moves into Route du Sud overall lead (Image credit: Route du Sud) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) returns home after his Giro d'Italia win (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador places his hat over his heart for the national anthem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador waits for the start of the final stage. (Image credit: ©BrakeThroughMedia)

Only seven riders in the history of the sport have managed the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France double but next month Alberto Contador will aim to become the eighth as he begins the second part of his 2015 quest.

The Spaniard, who won the Tour de France in 2007 and 2009 before being stripped of a third title in 2010 after a positive test for clenbuterol, has already added the 2015 Giro d’Italia to his palmares after a dominant performance in May but the Tour is sure to throw up a new set of challenges.

Not since the late Marco Pantani has a rider been able to win both races in a single season and in Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Contador will up against the strongest rival GC riders in the peloton. The 2015 Tour de France route certainly favours the climbers but only time, a difficult opening ten days of the race, and the mountains will determine if Contador can make history.

inCycle caught up with journalists Alexandre Roos (L'Equipe), Daniel Friebe (Procycling) and Ciro Scognamiglio (La Gazzetta dello Sport) to discuss Contador’s chances.

