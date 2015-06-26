Video: Top 10 contenders for the Tour de France
Nibali, Contador, Quintana and Froome lead the way
Just eight days remain until the Tour de France gets underway in Utrecht on July 4th. The 2015 edition of the race boasts one of the strongest line-ups with all of the ‘big-four’ lining up.
As the defending champion, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will be the rider with the number one on his back, as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all hoping to stop him from claiming his second title.
After 30 years without a winner, the French come with one of their strongest line-ups, as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and AG2R-La Mondiale’s Jean-Christophe Péraud and Romain Bardet all targeting the general classification.
Watch the video below for Cyclingnews’ full list of contenders for the Tour de France. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
