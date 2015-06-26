Trending

Video: Top 10 contenders for the Tour de France

Nibali, Contador, Quintana and Froome lead the way

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the start line of stage 7

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alberto Contador with the trophy and his Tinkoff-Saxo teammates

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nairo Quintana relaxes before the presentation

(Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)
Chris Froome (Team Sky) with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the distance

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: ASO)
Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Race leader Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

(Image credit: ASO)
Andrew Talansky at the stage 5 finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Just eight days remain until the Tour de France gets underway in Utrecht on July 4th. The 2015 edition of the race boasts one of the strongest line-ups with all of the ‘big-four’ lining up.

As the defending champion, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) will be the rider with the number one on his back, as Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) all hoping to stop him from claiming his second title.

After 30 years without a winner, the French come with one of their strongest line-ups, as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and AG2R-La Mondiale’s Jean-Christophe Péraud and Romain Bardet all targeting the general classification.

Watch the video below for Cyclingnews’ full list of contenders for the Tour de France. To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.