inCycle video: A year in the rainbow jersey part 3 with Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) wins Amstel Gold Race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In the third instalment from inCycle we continue our series following the progress of World Champion Michal Kwiatkowski. Hailing from Poland, inCycle head back home with the Etixx-QuickStep rider to see how much cycling has caught on the rider’s homeland.

While Kwiatkowski has enjoyed success on the road this season, most notably with a win in Amstel Gold Race, he has also taken time off the bike to set up an academy for young Polish riders.

According to Kwiatkowski, it's not just about finding and developing promising road talent but providing aspiring riders with a structured path towards a professional career. English and Italian classes are part of the system, in an attempt to help young Poles transition into professional cycling.

