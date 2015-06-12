Cavendish and Kwiatkowski confirmed for Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 7 Stage 1 winner Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Etixx - Quick-Step) shows off his descending skills (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Zdeněk Štybar (Etixx-QuickStep) struggles to hide his disappointment with second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Julian Vermote (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Gianluca Brambilla is prepared to jump through hoops at Etixx-QuickStep. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Mark Renshaw (Etixx QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mark Cavendish and world champion Michał Kwiatkowski headline a strong Etixx-Quick Step team for the Tour de Suisse that gets underway with a 5.4km prologue in Risch-Rotkreuz. Cavendish will make his return to racing following a short break after he won four stages and the points classification at the Tour of California last month and will be looking to add to his thee career wins at the WorldTour race.

Cavendish's lead out man Mark Renshaw has also been selected for the race with the sprints an opportunity to fine tune Etixx's train before the Tour de France next month. Matteo Trentin and Julian Vermote will also be called upon to support Cavendish on the flat sprint friendly stages. A stage winner at the race last year, Trentin provides another outlet to victory on the flat stages.

Kwiatkowski also returns to racing after a break having not pinned on a number since Liège-Bastogne-Liège in April. Kwiatkowski won his first race in the rainbow stripes of the world champion a week earlier at Amstel Gold Race having opened his 2015 account against the clock in the Paris-Nice prologue. The 25-year-old will start the short opening prologue as one of the favourites on his debut at the race.

Zdeněk Štybar returns to racing having also enjoyed a break since Liège with his focus likely to be on Tour preparation than stage victories while Gianluca Brambilla and Michał Gołaś complete the roster.

Etixx-Quick Step for the 2015 Tour de Suisse: Michal Kwiatkowski, Mark Cavendish, Gianluca Brambilla, Michal Golas, Mark Renshaw, Zdenek Štybar, Matteo Trentin and Julian Vermote.