inCycle video: A year in the rainbow jersey with Michal Kwiatkowski
Part 2 of inCycle's look at the Etixx-QuickStep world champion
Michal Kwiatkowski claimed his rainbow jersey courtesy of a daring late attack on the Ponferrada course in northern Spain last September, making his debut as world champion a week later at Il Lombardia.
Turning 25 today, Kwiatkowski's first win of the season was the Paris-Nice prologue but it would be one month later until he could celebrate in the rainbow jersey as he sprinted to Amstel Gold Race success. In this InCycle video the rider sits down to talk about his season and his win at Amstel Gold Race.
