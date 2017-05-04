inCycle: The contenders of the Giro d'Italia 2017 - video

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This week's episode of inCycle looks ahead to the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia and the potential contenders for the maglia rosa.

The mini-documentary features interviews with many of the big challengers, including Vincenzo Nibali, Bauke Mollema and fellow Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk. Movistar's general manager Eusebio Unzue also speaks about Nairo Quintana's efforts to land the Giro-Tour double.

There's also a look at Bardiani-CSF's recent success when it comes to hunting stage wins in their home Grand Tour. The Italian squad has won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in each of the last five editions, including three in the 2014 edition.

In the Women's WorldTour special, Cervelo-Bigla's Finnish sprinter Lotta Lepisto, who took arguably the biggest victory of her career back in March when she won Gent-Wevelgem in a photo finish, talks about her rise through the sport's ranks.

