inCycle: Orica-Scott's Grand Tour ambitions - Video

Esteban Chaves is getting prepared for the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's episode of inCycle, Orica-Scott lay out their plans to hunt a Grand Tour title, as we hear from Tour de France hopefuls Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates. As sport director Matt White explains, hopes are running high for the Australian outfit, no longer focused solely on stage victories in the three-week events.

Team Sunweb's Mike Teunissen provides a look into development of a different kind, detailing his journey from cyclo-cross up-and-comer to Classics hopeful.

The show also checks in with Drops Cycling, punching above their weight less than two years after being founded as a brand new Women's WorldTour squad.