inCycle: Women's World Tour leader's jersey and its season-long journey
The crew also looks into Slovenian cycling success and catches up with the Israel Cycling Academy
In this week's episode of inCycle, the crew starts off with a look at Slovenia's success in cycling.
"I think Slovenia has the highest percentage of staff and riders in the peloton per capita," says Marko Dzalo.
Next, the team travels to Israel as the Israel Cycling Academy Pro Continental team shows them how the sport is growing outside of Europe.
"For us, this is like a big dream that came true, the Cycling Academy," said Roy Goldstein.
But first, the inCycle crew looks at the UCI Women's World Tour leader's jersey and it’s journey so far this season.
