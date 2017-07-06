InCycle: A look back at the Tour de France Grand Depart in Germany

Image 1 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) Image 2 of 5 The Tissot logo is associated with cycling on the road and in the vlodrome Image 3 of 5 Megan Guarnier celebrates winning the Giro Rosa 2016 after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 Hannah Barnes celebrates a Giro Rosa stage win. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jan Ullrich (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

With the cycling world in full Tour de France swing, it's no surprise to find the inCycle team in Germany for the Grand Depart. The team also look into timing in cycling and the role of Tissot who is the official time keeper of the French Grand Tour.

July also means Giro Rosa and at the women's Grand Tour, the team caught up with Arianna Fidanza of Astana Womens Team.

"The Giro Rosa is an important race for me because it's an important stage race in Italy and there are also good riders," she says in the programme. "I hope to have good results for me and also for my team. It will be also a good experience for me to improve in the future."

With a history in cycling that extends to the 1930s, Tissot became the official time keeper for the UCI in 1995. Since then, the Swiss company has consistently innovated to ensure precision accuracy at the highest level of the sport.

"Precision is very important. and one day you also have to decide who wins, who is second. you cannot make a mistake you cannot restart the race to make it a second time, it is not a movie so the one who decide who win you have to be really accurate and professional," said Tissot president François Thiébaud.

Finally, the Tour's first Grand Depart in Germany since 1987 was of great excitement for both the fans and local riders as inCycle discovered. However, the absence of Jan Ullrich was a talking point in Dusseldorf and InCycle looks into what is his place in the sport today.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of inCycle or watch the show while keeping an eye on Cyclingnews' live coverage of the Tour de France. You can follow all the action by clicking here.