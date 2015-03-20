inCycle: Cavendish on Milan-San Remo, the Tour de France and his appetite for success
Etixx-QuickStep sprinter set his sights on victory
This weekend marks the sixth year anniversary Mark Cavendish stormed across the line to win Milan-San Remo in dramatic circumstances. That sprint, the desperate lunges for the line from him and second placed Heinrich Haussler created one of the most iconic images in cycling’s recent history and saw Cavendish claim his maiden and only Monument win.
Related Articles
Since then, the British rider has struck out in La Clasica Primavera with course changes, atrocious weather and admittedly better performances on the day, all denying him of his second title.
Yet Milan-San Remo remains a race close to Cavendish’s heart and his desire to keep on winning was evident when InCycle sat down with the man earlier in the season.
The race is one that Cavendish watched as a child and is one that he fell in love with his heroes charging up the Cipressa and the Poggio before descending to onto the Via Roma for a crescendo finish.
In this video Cavendish talks emotively about the San Remo, his desire to keep on wining and of course, the Tour de France, another race where he has forged success.
Click here to watch more videos from the Cyclingnews channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy