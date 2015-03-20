inCycle: Cavendish on Milan-San Remo, the Tour de France and his appetite for success

Image 1 of 5 The finishline sprint in Milan-Sam Remo between Haussler and Cavendish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish was one of several Etixx-Quick Step riders to pull out of the race today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) with the Dubai Tour trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Team Etixx - Quick Step) on the podium at Kuurne (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

This weekend marks the sixth year anniversary Mark Cavendish stormed across the line to win Milan-San Remo in dramatic circumstances. That sprint, the desperate lunges for the line from him and second placed Heinrich Haussler created one of the most iconic images in cycling’s recent history and saw Cavendish claim his maiden and only Monument win.

Since then, the British rider has struck out in La Clasica Primavera with course changes, atrocious weather and admittedly better performances on the day, all denying him of his second title.

Yet Milan-San Remo remains a race close to Cavendish’s heart and his desire to keep on winning was evident when InCycle sat down with the man earlier in the season.

The race is one that Cavendish watched as a child and is one that he fell in love with his heroes charging up the Cipressa and the Poggio before descending to onto the Via Roma for a crescendo finish.

In this video Cavendish talks emotively about the San Remo, his desire to keep on wining and of course, the Tour de France, another race where he has forged success.

