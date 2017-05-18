inCycle: Behind the scenes with Fernando Gaviria at the Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) with the maglia rosa on the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The latest episode of inCycle sees the team visit Fernando Gaviria's entourage at the Giro d'Italia as the Colombian sprinter tackles his debut Grand Tour.

The Quick-Step Floors rider has family and friends out in Italy, and they've been richly rewarded as he has already bagged two stage wins and enjoyed a spell in the famous maglia rosa as leader of the race.

"Watching Fernando winning at the Giro d'Italia and wearing the pink jersey was crazy. There are no words to described what we felt and experienced," says Juliana his sister. The segment also features interviews with Gaviria's father, best friend, and Gaviria himself.

The episode also continues the wrap-up from the Giro d'Italia, looking back at the last few stages and featuring an interview with Geraint Thomas after his GC hopes were battered by the motorbike crash at the foot of Blockhaus on stage 9.

The episode starts with a trip to the California, to the Amgen Women's Race. Interviews with Megan Guarnier, Alexis Ryan, Coryn Rivera and others help capture the character of one of the biggest stage races on the Women's WorldTour calendar.